Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Update

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 64,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.00% of Natural Health Trends worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NHTC opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.