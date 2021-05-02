NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

