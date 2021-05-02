Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 4.5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.74. Approximately 13,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 419,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $665.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

