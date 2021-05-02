Neblio Market Cap Reaches $53.10 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $53.10 million and $1.62 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $3.05 or 0.00005357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00042976 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00027296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010009 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,821,233 coins and its circulating supply is 17,430,458 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

