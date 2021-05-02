Needham & Company LLC Raises F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $255.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.89. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in F5 Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
