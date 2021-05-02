Needham & Company LLC Raises F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $255.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.89. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in F5 Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

