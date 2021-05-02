Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $513.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.15 and a 200-day moving average of $520.14. The company has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.