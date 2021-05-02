NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues Earnings Results

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-0.990 EPS.
NTST stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
