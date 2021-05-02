Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $345.91 million and $5.98 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.22 or 0.00279391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.95 or 0.01130025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.24 or 0.00731455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,548.97 or 0.99853601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 347,147,919 coins and its circulating supply is 347,147,367 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.