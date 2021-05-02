New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,313.69 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,177,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

