New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce sales of $119.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $141.70 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $185.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $480.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.30 million to $611.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $518.56 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $564.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NYSE NRZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 5,484,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in New Residential Investment by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,026,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,802,000 after buying an additional 153,489 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2,890.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

