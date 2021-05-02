New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Universal Display worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Universal Display by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $137.30 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLED shares. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

