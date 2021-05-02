New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.58 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $8,078,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Post by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

NYSE:POST opened at $113.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3,791.40 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

