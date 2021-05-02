New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,904,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Repligen by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $211.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.13. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total value of $682,306.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

