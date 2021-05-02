New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,200 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Solar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,927 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $432,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Roth Capital raised their price objective on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.