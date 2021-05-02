New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

