Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Set at $78.00 by Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) has been given a $78.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.