NextCapital Advisers Inc. Has $73.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.7% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $73,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

