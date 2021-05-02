NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.5% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $110,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,024,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,591. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

