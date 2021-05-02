NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) quiet period will end on Monday, May 3rd. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:NGCAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 147,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.