NFT Index One Day Volume Reaches $16,154.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $761.15 or 0.01341306 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $16,154.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 41% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00070319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.42 or 0.00857174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00097305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.73 or 0.08611426 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

