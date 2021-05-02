NFTLootBox Price Reaches $81.33 on Top Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $81.33 or 0.00143152 BTC on exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $564,410.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00280597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.17 or 0.01116238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.23 or 0.00736151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,746.81 or 0.99883685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars.

