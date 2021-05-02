NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $132.62 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

