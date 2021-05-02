Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NKLA opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. Nikola has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nikola by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

