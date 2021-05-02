NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NIO (NYSE:NIO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,728,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,685,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

