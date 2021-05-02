NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NIO (NYSE:NIO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.
Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,728,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,685,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 2.81.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
