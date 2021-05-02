Niobium Coin (NBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $250,538.51

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $250,538.51 and approximately $12.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.61 or 0.00870115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,480.23 or 0.09449720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00096922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00048647 BTC.

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

