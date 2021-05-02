Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,494 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 26.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $62.78 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

