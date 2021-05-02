Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 658,183 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 59.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 658,183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.36 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.