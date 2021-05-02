NIX Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC on major exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $23.52 million and $88,620.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,051.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.91 or 0.05255510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.39 or 0.01723284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.19 or 0.00470601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.37 or 0.00720688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.03 or 0.00582297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00076790 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.72 or 0.00424998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004272 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,065,849 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.