NMI (NMIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect NMI to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMIH stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $820,360.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,556 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

