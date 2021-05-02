Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $487.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 819,088 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

