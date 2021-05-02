North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 163,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,386. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $403.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

