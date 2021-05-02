North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) PT Raised to $19.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOA. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $403.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

