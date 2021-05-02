North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$23.00 at ATB Capital

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.81% from the stock’s previous close.

NOA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.88.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$16.57 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$16.85. The firm has a market cap of C$496.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 699,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 699,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,085,537.55. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$192,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,837,721.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 721,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,173 and have sold 110,200 shares valued at $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

