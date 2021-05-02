Northcoast Research Weighs in on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAG. Stephens upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of PAG opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 189.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

