Northside Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northside Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $81.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.