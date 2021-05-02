Northside Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Northside Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 0.4% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.25. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

