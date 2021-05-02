Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kellogg by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.