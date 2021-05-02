NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in April

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,700 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 595,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.7 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWHUF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:NWHUF remained flat at $$10.63 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 6.13%.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

