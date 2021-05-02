Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

