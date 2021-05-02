NOW Token Price Up 39% Over Last 7 Days (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, NOW Token has traded up 39% against the US dollar. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $2,475.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOW Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00279422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.74 or 0.01096630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.04 or 0.00723408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,134.49 or 1.00122526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 80,099,980 coins. NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

