Numeraire Market Capitalization Tops $334.95 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $68.20 or 0.00117129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $334.95 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00069051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.59 or 0.00852906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.29 or 0.09357558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048516 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,592 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,507 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

