Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 236.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $35.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

