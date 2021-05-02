NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $600.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $563.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.84 and a 1 year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

