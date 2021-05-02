Nyerium (NYEX) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Nyerium has a market cap of $183,414.08 and $24,963.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 1,048.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Nyerium

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.