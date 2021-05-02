Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Short Interest Update

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,596,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 2,277,027 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $78.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

