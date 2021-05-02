Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 35.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,247.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,085,000 after purchasing an additional 819,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OII stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

