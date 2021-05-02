Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

