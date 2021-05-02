Oddz One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.48 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00004265 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $30.54 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00279517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.97 or 0.01119929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.78 or 0.00731032 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,860.73 or 0.99973395 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.