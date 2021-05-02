OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $14.55 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

