OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $14.55 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.
OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.