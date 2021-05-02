Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.59 Million

Brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report $31.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.18 million to $32.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $134.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $136.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $175.32 million, with estimates ranging from $172.42 million to $177.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OLO.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 200,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,091. OLO has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OLO stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

